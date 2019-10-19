Kenya: Eliud Kipchoge's 2-Hour Challenge for NRG Radio

18 October 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Sylvania Ambani

World Marathon Record holder Eliud Kipchoge is threatening to sue NRG Radio for using his name to market their brand without his consent.

Kipchoge, through lawyer Donald B. Kipkorir, on Friday demanded that the radio station expunges his name, images and references from all its platforms within two hours.

The station should also issue an apology for violation of his rights and misuse of his name, image and reputation.

"We have been retained by our client Eliud Kipchoge, to write to you as follows, that without his permission, authority or license or any colour of rights you changed the name of your station top line on your social media pages and online blogs to Kipchopge Radio and KipchogeRadioNRGRadioKenya," read part of the demand letter.

It continued: "That without our client's permission you fraudulently informed your listeners and followers that by following you on your Instagaram page you will gift our client a car. Our client never asked for and doesn't require any gifting of your car or any other car."

NRG radio has in the past week rebranded itself to 'Kipchoge Radio'. They also have an ongoing challenge on social media where they promised to gift the marathoner a BMW i8 if they reach one million followers on Instagram by October 17.

