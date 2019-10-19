Kenya: ODM Makes Changes in Nairobi County Assembly Service Board

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has made changes to its membership to Nairobi County Assembly Service Board.

In the changes communicated by the party's Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna, the party has nominated Nairobi West Ward MCA Maurice Gari to sit on the board.

"Pursuant to Section 12 (3) (c) of the County Government Act, 2012, we do hereby nominate Honourable Maurice Otieno Gari to serve as a member of the Nairobi County Assembly Service Board," reads in part the letter addressed to Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi and dated October 16, 2019.

The letter is copied to the Clerk of the County Assembly Jacob Ngwele and the minority leader. MCA Gari has been one of the vocal ward representatives in support of the return to office of Ms Elachi.

RELINQUISH POSITION

The change will now see Minority Leader and Kileleshwa Ward MCA Elias Otieno, who has been sitting on the board as ODM's representative, relinquish his position.

The Nairobi County Assembly Service Board comprises six members who include the Speaker, two members nominated by major coalitions, the Clerk and two members representing the public from among persons who have knowledge and experience in public affairs, but who is not a member of the county assembly. The Clerk is the secretary or the chief executive officer to the board while the speaker is the chairperson.

MAJORITY LEADER

Currently, the board is made up of Majority Leader Abdi Guyo, as a representative for Jubilee Party, Mr Ngwele, Mr Otieno and two members of the public.

Section 12 of the County Governments Act stipulates the functions of the board as follows: Providing services and facilities to ensure the efficient and effective functioning of the county assembly.

It also constitutes offices in the county assembly service and appoints and supervises office holders. It prepares annual estimates of expenditure of the county assembly service before submitting them to the county assembly for approval.