Angola: Head of State Reopens Joaquim Kapango Airport

18 October 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cuito — The head of State, Joao Lourenço reopened this Friday Joaquim Kapango airport after 24 months of rehabilitation, modernization and equipment, in Cuito city, central Bié province.

Following the reopening of the airport, President João Lourenço, who has been on a two-day working visit to the province of Bié since Friday, toured some service areas and received explanations on the operating conditions of the infrastructure.

Works on the airport, ready to receive Boeing 737-type aircraft, were valued at about $ 45 million.

With a runway of 2,500 meters long, Joaquim Kapango is now able to board 360 passengers a day.

The work, under the responsibility of a Chinese construction company, extended to the passenger terminal, operations building, control tower, power station, car park and cargo terminal.

Also this Friday, João Lourenço visits the Provincial Hospital of Bié, a health unit that serves more than 100 patients per day.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

