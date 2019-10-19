Angola: RNT Presents Prevention Project in Luanda

18 October 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — An awareness project called 'Kiluezo' in the Kimbundu language which means (Danger to Life) was presented by the National Electricity Transmission Network (RNT), to prevent the vandalism actions of the towers.

With the initiative launched this Friday in Luanda, RNT aims to reduce, raise awareness and educate citizens about the dangers and benefits of using electricity, as vandalism and construction below the easements has been the Achilles heel, said project coordinator Lourenço de Carvalho.

In an act that took place at the Luanda Provincial Government (LPG), Lourenço de Carvalho, also RNT's maintenance director, said that the activity arises to slow down the acts of vandalism of the high, medium and low voltage electricity transmission networks in Luanda, so that the system works regularly.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

