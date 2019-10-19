Africa: President Akufo-Addo Calls On African Leaders to Come Up With Solutions to Mitigate Climate Change

press release

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has called on local governments and the global community to come up with practical solutions to mitigate the effects of climate change.

The President, who was speaking at an Africa Climate Chance Summit held in Accra on Thursday, indicated that there was the need to take practical and proactive steps to reduce carbon emissions.

President Akufo-Addo said issues of climate change was no longer a concern for any particular country, rather a global concern and called African leaders and environmental experts to collectively work together to reduce climate change.

Some of the mechanisms the government instituted to curb the danger of climate change has been the engagement of over 20,000 young people to help restore degraded lands by planting trees. So far a land area of 90,000 hectares had been covered, he said.

Major policy interventions such as the programme for "Planting for Food and Jobs", "One District, One Factory", "One Village, One Dam", had been implemented to boost agricultural production, industrialisation and rural development, which are all geared towards building Ghana's resilience to the impacts of climate change.

"I have also established an Advisory Group of prominent, private sector Chief Executives, who are setting up a $100 million SDGs Delivery Fund and a $200 million Green Fund, to complement government's efforts at tackling climate change, and funding the implementation of the SDGs," the President stated.

Former President John Agyekum Kuffuor, who was the Chairman for the conference, said it was time to tackle climate change issues from the bottom to the top and expressed the hope global leaders would bring local authorities and non-state actors together to lead the way in climate change education.

For her part, the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama empahised the need to involve regional and district level authorities to implement policies on climate change as they were key to development.

Source: ISD (Chantal Aidoo & Aliyah Bayali)