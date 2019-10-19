Ghana: Nabco Trainees Must Be Considered First for Job Openings - President Directs Nabco Partners

press release

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday called on Module Implementation Partners (MIPs) of the Nation Builder Corps (NABCO) to consider trainees of the programme first when employment opportunities come up.

According to the President, as the country's economy grows and expands largely as a result of prudent management of the country's resources and strategic policy interventions, many more employment opportunities would be created.

Speaking at the first anniversary of NABCO, on Thursday, at the National Theatre, Accra, President Akufo-Addo commended the MIPs for partnering with the scheme.

NABCO trainees are guaranteed work placement for over 24 months, on the job training as well as generic soft skills training, become added value to their basic academic qualifications.

As part of the first anniversary, President Akufo-Addo also launched NABCO Skills and Talent Academy (STA), an exit programme to prepare trainees for the job market after their three-year stint with the scheme.

The Academy would provide specialist training opportunities that would add value to the basic qualifications of NABCO personnel to enable them to transition seamlessly into permanent employment.

"This, ultimately, will deliver the requisite value-addition to the entry qualifications and competencies of all trainees; thus, making them both work-ready and career-driven in their future pursuits. The story has been commendable so far - nearly eleven thousand have transitioned into their chosen future careers since deployment a year ago," he added.

President Akufo-Addo said the collective efforts and aspiration that they both (NABCO and MIPs) seek to achieve, "l am left in no doubt that we can be a nation reliant on our creativity, hard work, sense of enterprise, and spirit of innovation."

He said as current trainees prepare to exit the programme, concerns over their future will be moot as trainees would have been equipped to have exited without recourse to the NABCO planning arrangement for their exits.

A year on, the President said that NABCO is ready to deploy its learning platform, through online and direct instructions via its Designated Learning Centres across all regions of the country.

NABCO will bring the full complement of its mandate into operation, i.e. guaranteed work placements, as well as skills training for work readiness.

Source: ISD (Rex Mainoo Yeboah)