Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Inspects Technology Solution Centre At Kumawu

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as part of his 3-day working visit to the Ashanti Region, inspected a Technology Solution Centre (TSC) in Kumawu, on 11th October 2019.

The spare parts manufacturing centre, which will support the government's industrialisation agenda, particularly the One District, One Factory initiative, was about 90% complete.

The Centre, run by the Ministry of Trade and Industry, is a metal-based, light engineering (machining and fabrication) workshop with offices, classrooms, showrooms and conference facilities and will, amongst others, produce spare parts and repair services for factories in the various districts of the country.

Taking the President on a tour of the facility, the Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Mr Robert Ahomka Lindsay and Mr. Kwasi Atta-Antwi, Director of the TSC, indicated to President Akufo-Addo that 30 of such centres are being established in the country.

Five TSCs are at various stages of completion in Kumawu, Elmina, Hohoe, Dormaa and Savelugu. Twenty-one existing Rural Technological Facilities (RTFs) are also being renovated, retooled and upgraded into TSCs. Four RTFs in Awutu Senya, Somanya, Gwollu and Suhum have also been adopted and will be renovated, retooled and transformed into TSCs.

The Kumawu TSC, according to Mr. Kwasi Atta-Antwi, "is a $4 million facility", which will provide equipment and machines capable of producing agro-processing equipment as well as bolts and nuts to support the factories that are being established under the One District, One Factory initiative.

The equipment and machines to be installed on the workshop floors of the five new TSCs include AC/DC Electric Arc welding set, Electric Arc Mobile welding set, heavy-duty hydraulic press, metal sheet power operated rolling machine, profile bending machine, box and pan powered folding machine, metal sheet hydraulic swing-beam shears, spot welding set, oxy-acetylene gas welding set, amongst others.

On the machining floor of the five new TSCs, the following equipment has been procured: centre lathe, shaping machine, universal milling machine, radial arm pillar drilling machine, and a bench drilling machine.

President Akufo-Addo noted that the country's capability of making its industrial machines is critical to the industrialisation.

Source: ISD (Ebenezer Bruce-Mills)