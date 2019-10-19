Mozambique: Close Race in Nacala

Maputo — The results from Tuesday's general elections in the northern Mozambican port city of Nacala show a close race, with incumbent president Filipe Nyusi and the ruling Frelimo Party defeating the main opposition party Renamo by only a couple of thousand votes.

After winning control of the Nacala municipality in last year's municipal elections, Renamo must have hoped that this was one city where it could win in the general elections. But it narrowly failed.

The results of the elections in Nacala, as given by the coalition of election observer groups known as the Sala da Paz (Peace Room), were as follows:

Presidential election

Filipe Nyusi (Frelimo) 37,535 (50.6 per cent)

Daviz Simango (MDM) 1,326 (1.6 per cent)

Ossufo Momade (Renamo) 35,315 (47.6 per cent)

Parliamentary election

Frelimo 35,402 (50.41 per cent)

MDM 1,181 (1.7 per cent)

Renamo 33,637 (47.9 per cent)

Provincial assembly election

Frelimo 36,440 (49.52 per cent)

MDM 1,331 (1.8 per cent)

Renamo 35,810 (48.67 per cent)