Tunisia Removed From FATF Blacklist

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia was officially removed from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) blacklist, Premier Youssef Chahed tweeted .

The FATF decided, as it met Friday as part of a plenary meeting (October 16-18 in Paris), to delist Tunisia and said the Tunisian government met its commitments to combat money laundering and terrorist financing, Chahed further said.

The move follows a report submitted by a FATF delegation at the end of a visit to Tunisia on September 16-17, the Tunisian Financial Analysis Commission ( French: CTAF) Friday said in a press release.

The delegation noted the considerable progress made by Tunisia in addressing shortcomings in facing up to money laundering and terrorist financing, further reads the press release.

Governor of the Central Bank of Tunisia (French: BCT) Marouane Abassi said in June Tunisia will be officially removed in October 2019 from the blacklist of countries at high risk for money laundering and terrorist funding.

"This will help it move out automatically of the European list," he said.

The European Parliament added Tunisia in February 2018 to the European blacklist of countries thought to be at high risk of money laundering and terrorist financing.

The list is part of the EU's toolkit to protect itself against money laundering and terrorist financing.

A delegation made up of representatives of the Justice and Finance ministries and the BCT and led by Justice Minister Karim Jamoussi represented Tunisia at this plenary meeting.