Ethiopia: SNNPRS Council Approves Legal Framework Which Makes Hawassa City Accountable to Future Sidama Regional State

The ongoing meeting by the Council of the Southern Nations, Nationalities and People's Regional State (SNNPRS) approved a legal framework document which makes the city of Hawassa, currently the capital city of SNNPRS, accountable to the future Sidama Regional State (RST), DW Amharic reported.

According to the legal framework document approved by the Council, Hawassa city will be a city under the Sidama Regional State, however it will be co-administered between the future Sidama Regional State - which is, despite pending referendum, a forgone result - and SNNPRS for two consecutive national elections until SNNPRS organized its future alternative capital city.

The Council's decision was voted in favor by 168, while 55 cast their votes against it. Twenty three members have abstained. With regard to property divisions, mobile and immobile assets which are under the existing regional state structure will be dealt with in accordance with the country's common property legal system. AS

