Sudan: Eastern Sudanese Activist Accuses Security Chief of Murder

18 October 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

El Gedaref — An activist in eastern Sudan's El Gedaref accuses the police and the state's prosecution of foot-dragging concerning the complaint lodged against the former director of the security apparatus in the state, charging him with murder, torture, and illegal detention.

Activist Jaafar Khidir told Radio Dabanga that he filed a complaint against the former state security chief two weeks ago. He accused the police of procrastinating the questioning of witnesses under the pretext that the public prosecutor was absent.

The police told Khidir that the case file was transferred to the prosecution, while the prosecution denies receiving the file.

Khidir expressed his confusion at the delay by the police, because many complaints are filed against activists, who are then forbidden to leave the country while it is investigated.

He pointed out that the charges against the security director include the killing of nine protesters, the detention and torture of others and the confiscation of their property without legal basis.

