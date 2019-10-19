Sudan: Kuwait reiterates its support to Sudan at the Security Council

18 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

New York — Kuwait reiterated its firm position on supporting Sudan, its unity, sovereignty, stability and territorial integrity, stressing that the new Sudan needs the support of all.

This came in the Kuwait's address at the Security Council's Session on Darfur delivered by its Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Mansour Al-Otaibi last night. Al-Otaibi said: "The first thing that can be offered is the abolition of sanctions imposed on Sudan by removing its name from the list of states sponsoring terrorism as well as by ending the UN sanctions that we have called for reviewing them since last year, then, by doing so, we can talk about supporting Sudan in word and deed.

" Ambassador Al-Otaibi pointed out that the delicate historical stage that Sudan is now going through requires concerted efforts towards achieving the aspirations of the brothers in Sudan for a promising tomorrow, expressing his hope that the discussion will be fruitful during the session for the interest of Sudan.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
External Relations
Middle East and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Life Sentence for Convicted South African Rapist Nicholas Ninow
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
Death, Destruction as Tanker Explodes in Onitsha, Nigeria
New Nuclear Plants Planned to Combat South African Energy Crisis
Not All Kenyans Happy About New Railway

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.