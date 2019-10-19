Sudan: Kuwait reiterates its support to Sudan at the Security Council

New York — Kuwait reiterated its firm position on supporting Sudan, its unity, sovereignty, stability and territorial integrity, stressing that the new Sudan needs the support of all.

This came in the Kuwait's address at the Security Council's Session on Darfur delivered by its Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Mansour Al-Otaibi last night. Al-Otaibi said: "The first thing that can be offered is the abolition of sanctions imposed on Sudan by removing its name from the list of states sponsoring terrorism as well as by ending the UN sanctions that we have called for reviewing them since last year, then, by doing so, we can talk about supporting Sudan in word and deed.

" Ambassador Al-Otaibi pointed out that the delicate historical stage that Sudan is now going through requires concerted efforts towards achieving the aspirations of the brothers in Sudan for a promising tomorrow, expressing his hope that the discussion will be fruitful during the session for the interest of Sudan.