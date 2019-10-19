Sudan: Government, SPLM-North sign Declaration of Principles

Juba — The delegations of the government and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) led by Abdul-Aziz Al-Helu signed Friday a negotiating road-map agreement at the negotiation premises, Juba, at the Bemid Hotel.

The member of the Sovereignty Council Lt. Gen. Shams-Eddin Kabashi signed on behalf of the Government of Sudan, the SPLM-N Secretary General Ammar Amoun for his movement and the Head of the Mediation Committee Mr. Tut Qalwak signed as witness for the Sudanese peace talks. The road map, signed by the two sides, divided the issues of negotiation into three files including the political, humanitarian and security arrangements files. In a joint press statement with SPLM-N, the member of the Sovereignty Council and the official spokesperson of the government delegation Mohamed Hassan Al-Ta'ayshi said that the sincere will of the government and the deep awareness of the nature of Sudan's problems contributed to this breakthrough in the negotiations.

Al-Ta'ayshi pointed out that the road-map, which was signed Friday in hours took, under the former regime, 22 rounds of negotiations wasted on Sudan eight years in the war, considering the breakthrough that occurred is not alien to a government with the agenda of the glorious December Revolution. Al-Ta'ayshi said the speed with which the signing was done was a sign of the willingness of the negotiating parties to end the war and build a democratic and advanced state.

For his part, the Head of the Mediation Committee in the Sudanese peace talks, Tut Qalwak, assured the people of Sudan that peace was imminent. Meanwhile, SPLM-N spokesman Al-Jak Mahmoud Al-Jak stressed that the Declaration of Principles that was signed constitutes the road-map governing future negotiations, pointing out that the dialogue will continue Saturday in accordance with the road-map signed Friday.