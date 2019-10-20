South Africa: Dolphins Back Home to Host Cobras

Durban — The Dolphins will play their first home game of the season when they face the Cape Cobras in the CSA 4-Day Domestic Series at the Pietermaritzburg Oval starting on Monday.

It has been a tough start to the campaign as the Dolphins still seek a first win under the tutelage of Imraan Khan.

Going into this one the Dolphins are coming off a draw to the VKB Knights in Bloemfontein. Coach Khan is hoping the side can put together a consistent performance.

"We are looking forward to a first home game of the season after a tough two weeks on the road," Khan said.

"We have shown some good fighting qualities in those games and we are keen to get our home season underway.

"It's important that we can put together four days of quality cricket."

The Cobras sit at the bottom of the 4-Day log at the moment and have shown glimpses of being a dangerous side. Khan knows that they are better than their log position suggests.

"The Cobras have been one of the most consistent red ball sides over the last two season so they are a strong unit.

"There is no doubt that they will give us a good challenge but we are looking forward to it and looking forward another opportunity to play good cricket.

"We want to improve on the cricket that we have played thus far this season," he added.

The Dolphins will welcome back Grant Roelofsen who missed the Knights game due to concussion. Lwandiswa Zuma has been drafted into the squad while Eathan Bosch is still out injured.

Dolphins v Cape Cobras squad

Khaya Zondo (captain), Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Grant Roelofsen, Jason Oakes, Sibonelo Makhanya, Cody Chetty, Marques Ackerman, Andile Phehlukwayo, Rob Frylink, Lwandiswa Zuma, Smangaliso Nhlabela, Kerwin Mungroo, Prenelan Subrayen.

Source: Sport24