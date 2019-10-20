South Africa: Man Arrested for Rape of 6 Girls in Eastern Cape

20 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

A 26-year-old man wanted for allegedly raping six girls in the Eastern Cape, has finally been arrested, police said on Sunday.

The man allegedly raped the girls aged between six and 11-years-old in the Maqhashu administrative area, police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni said.

The suspect was wanted for an incident that happened on October 15.

He had allegedly attacked the victims while they were on their way to school.

"He met with the six victims, threatened to kill them and raped all of them. After raping the minors, the suspect then threatened them not to report the incident to anyone," Mdleleni said.

On October 19, a parent of one of the victims noticed suspicious symptoms from her child and she called the police.

A case of rape was then opened and a 72-hour plan was activated by police.

"The suspect was arrested on Sunday," said Mdleleni.

He is expected to appear in the Lady Frere Magistrate's Court soon on charges of rape.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Life Sentence for Convicted South African Rapist Nicholas Ninow
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
Mixed Feelings Over Oil Discovery in the North of Nigeria
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
FIFA Set to Compensate Injured Super Eeagles Keeper Uzoho

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.