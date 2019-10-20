South Africa: Man Arrested for Rape of 6 Girls in Eastern Cape

A 26-year-old man wanted for allegedly raping six girls in the Eastern Cape, has finally been arrested, police said on Sunday.

The man allegedly raped the girls aged between six and 11-years-old in the Maqhashu administrative area, police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni said.

The suspect was wanted for an incident that happened on October 15.

He had allegedly attacked the victims while they were on their way to school.

"He met with the six victims, threatened to kill them and raped all of them. After raping the minors, the suspect then threatened them not to report the incident to anyone," Mdleleni said.

On October 19, a parent of one of the victims noticed suspicious symptoms from her child and she called the police.

A case of rape was then opened and a 72-hour plan was activated by police.

"The suspect was arrested on Sunday," said Mdleleni.

He is expected to appear in the Lady Frere Magistrate's Court soon on charges of rape.

Source: News24