South Africa: Cop Among Three Killed After 'Vigilantism' in Mpumalanga

20 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kaveel Singh

Three people, including two robbery suspects and a police officer, have been killed following "vigilantism" in Piet Retief, Mpumalanga police said on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said Piet Retief police members were called to a scene of alleged mob justice on Saturday.

The public were accusing the two suspects of committing robberies in and around the town's taxi rank.

"As the [police] members were trying to calm the angry mob, a shot went off from the crowd and hit Sergeant Patrick Mthobeni. He was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival."

Muridili said that when the mob dispersed, one of the robbery suspects was "found lying dead on the ground and the other one was rushed to hospital where he also passed away".

Acting National Commissioner Lieutenant-General Bonang Mgwenya condemned the incident.

"Vigilantism is tantamount to undermining the authority of the state. The police are mandated by the Constitution of the Republic to uphold the rule of law. Those community members who participated in an act that left a police officer and two people dead, will be traced and arrested."

Mgwenya said the province instituted a 72-hour activation plan "to ensure that all relevant role players have been mobilised".

Cop shot several times

In a separate incident, Muridili said an officer that attended the mob justice incident with Mthobeni, Constable Nkosingiphile Ninela, arrived home after and became embroiled in an altercation with a relative.

"It is alleged that the relative used the member's service firearm and shot him several times in the back. Constable Ninela is in hospital where he is reported to be in a critical condition while his relative has been arrested for attempted murder."

Mgwenya wished the officer a speedy recovery.

"I am glad that the person responsible for the attempted murder of Constable Ninela is behind bars where he will be facing the full might of the law," she said.

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the perpetrators is requested to contact the SAPS Crime Stop number ?08600 10111.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Life Sentence for Convicted South African Rapist Nicholas Ninow
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
Mixed Feelings Over Oil Discovery in the North of Nigeria
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
FIFA Set to Compensate Injured Super Eeagles Keeper Uzoho

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.