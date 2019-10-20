South Africa: Two Arrested in Gauteng for Possession of Gold Nuggets, Dagga

20 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kaveel Singh

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) have arrested two people who were found in possession of dagga and gold nuggets.

EMPD spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng on Sunday said officers made the bust thanks to a tip-off.

"A member of the community smelled a rat when noticing more than 10 dodgy men and women frequenting a shack on [a] daily basis in Palmridge area, at extension 5 before the EMPD Drug Enforcement Unit Members were alerted."

Mokheseng said that officers from the drug enforcement unit acted on the information on Saturday and responded speedily.

Two men, aged 19 and 25, were arrested at the shack after they were found with with four 9.42g gold nuggets and five paper-wrapped packets of dagga, all valued at R3 550.

"The two arrested suspects were taken to the Eden Park police station and charged with possession of dagga and illegal possession of gold nuggets."

They are expected to appear in the Palmridge Magistrate's Court soon.

"South African police detectives are investigating the origin of uncovered well-polished precious rocks," added Mokheseng.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

