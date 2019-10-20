South Africa: 6 Killed After Taxi Rolls Down Valley in Durban Accident

20 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kaveel Singh

Six people have been killed after a taxi rolled down a valley in Kwanyuswa, Hillcrest in Durban on Sunday, paramedic services have confirmed.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson on Sunday said that six people were confirmed dead after 13:30.

"The Lenmed 1 aeromedical helicopter will be assisting in the rescue operation. They will rescue the injured and the deceased and bring them up to the roadside."

Earlier, he said rescuers were finding it difficult to get to the scene.

"Resources [are finding it] difficult to gain vehicle access. They have to walk approximately 2km to get to where the actual scene is to treat the injured."

He added that the helicopter would also assist in recovering the deceased.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

