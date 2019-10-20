South Africa: Nearly 6 000 Patients Waiting to Undergo Surgical Operations in Two Gauteng Hospitals

20 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

Nearly 6 000 patients are waiting to undergo surgical operations in two Gauteng hospitals.

Gauteng health department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said, to date, the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic and Dr George Mukhari Academic hospitals have 1 850 and 4 097 patients, respectively, waiting to undergo different surgical procedures.

Kekana said in a bid to reduce long waiting times for surgical procedures at the two hospitals, the department was continuing with its strategy of redirecting surgical procedures to district hospitals.

"There are dedicated satellite centres of excellence that have been developed for specific procedures. The benefit of this arrangement is that specialist surgeons that are seconded from the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital to work at the cluster institutions transfer surgical skills to the medical officers working in district hospitals.

"Furthermore, Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital has scheduled weekly an arthroplasty catch-up drive. The department's quality improvement surgical team has developed a surgical performance improvement plan aimed at improving theatre efficiency across the province," Kekana said.

Kekana said Dr George Mukhari Hospital also employed a cluster approach, whereby less critical operations were referred to cluster hospitals, namely Brits, Jubilee and Odi.

Those operations are undertaken on a weekly and monthly basis.

"The Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital's pharmacy, which is one of the busiest in the province, also has measures in place to manage patient waiting times. These include a numbering system that has been put in place for those patients queuing outside the pharmacy between 6:00 to 07:00 to ensure that when the pharmacy opens at 07:30 patients are aware of the starting point.

"Security officers are also deployed to the pharmacy at 6:00 to assist with the queuing process outside the pharmacy. The centralised chronic medicine dispensing and distribution system is in place for repeat patients and pre-packed medication is collected by frail care facilities and private collection is available for individual patients," Kekana said.

News24 had previously reported that the Gauteng Health ministry confirmed that non-emergency surgery for some patients had to be rescheduled at Charlotte Maxeke hospital due to a shortage of medical supplies.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Life Sentence for Convicted South African Rapist Nicholas Ninow
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
Mixed Feelings Over Oil Discovery in the North of Nigeria
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
FIFA Set to Compensate Injured Super Eeagles Keeper Uzoho

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.