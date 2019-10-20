South Africa: One Dead, Two Injured in Midrand Crash

20 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kaveel Singh

One person has died, and two others were injured after a collision on Summit Road heading toward the N14 in Blue Hills, Midrand, paramedic services said.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said medics assessed the scene on Sunday morning and found that two men had been seriously injured.

"A third adult male had sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on the scene. The two seriously injured patients were treated on scene by Advanced Life Support paramedics from multiple ambulance services."

Herbst said that due to the nature of one of the patient's injuries, a medical helicopter was called to airlift them to a specialist facility for further treatment.

"Circumstances leading up to the collision will be investigated by the necessary authorities who were on scene."

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Life Sentence for Convicted South African Rapist Nicholas Ninow
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
Mixed Feelings Over Oil Discovery in the North of Nigeria
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
FIFA Set to Compensate Injured Super Eeagles Keeper Uzoho

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.