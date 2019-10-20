South Africa: Helen Zille Wins DA Federal Council Chair Vote

20 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Lizeka Tandwa and Tshidi Madia

Former DA leader Helen Zille has won the race to be the DA's new federal council chairperson, completing a dramatic comeback within the party she once led.

After a highly-anticipated internal campaign, Zille won out after 155 party delegates voted for their preferred candidate at a federal council meeting at DA headquarters in Bruma, Johannesburg this weekend.

DA national spokesperson Solly Malatsi tweeted the result on Sunday afternoon.

Zille beat out DA federal chairperson Athol Trollip, and senior leaders Mike Waters and Thomas Walters for the post.

She will replace party veteran James Selfe in the role, described as the head of the party's internal machinery.

"The new @Our_DA federal council chair is @helenzille #DAFedCo," Malatsi tweeted.

More to follow.

