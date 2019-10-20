South Africa: Carer, Four Others, Arrested for Double Murder At PE Retirement Centre

20 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Tammy Petersen

A carer for the aged on duty the night two elderly women were murdered at a retirement centre in Port Elizabeth is expected to appear along with four others in the local magistrate's court on Monday.

The suspects were arrested just over a week after Agnes Elaine Burns, 91, and Rosemary Langton, 87, were killed in the early hours of October 10.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Mount Road Cluster detectives, the Hawks and National Prosecuting Authority "worked tirelessly throughout the days and nights in an attempt to make a breakthrough".

One woman and four men were arrested between 01:00 and 02:00 on Friday morning in Port Elizabeth.

"Some of the [stolen] items were recovered from a suspect in the Kuyga area," she said.

The female suspect, 34, works at the retirement home as a carer and was on duty at the time of the murders.

It is believed that on the morning the two women were killed, an unknown number of intruders entered the premises at St John Stella Londt Centre through an unlocked door and security gate on the upper level of the main building in the complex.

"The suspects entered the first room where they confronted [Burns]. She was found on the bed with her feet and hands tied and her mouth gagged. The room was ransacked," Naidu said.

"The suspects then entered another room further down the passage where they then confronted [Langton]. She, too, was found with hands and feet tied and mouth gagged. Her room was also ransacked."

Kruger rands, elite watches, gold rings, a wedding band with a precious stone and other jewellery as well as a cellphone was taken.

The carer as well as a 30-year-old man will be charged with the murder.

The three remaining suspects - aged 20, 27 and 33 - will appear on charges of accessory to murder and money laundering.

After the murders, the centre's CEO George Woods told News24 they had spent the previous eight to 12 weeks upgrading existing security as the elderly were becoming increasingly vulnerable to crime.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Life Sentence for Convicted South African Rapist Nicholas Ninow
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
Mixed Feelings Over Oil Discovery in the North of Nigeria
FIFA Set to Compensate Injured Super Eeagles Keeper Uzoho

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.