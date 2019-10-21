Nigeria: 2020 Budget - NFF to Purchase Trucks With N18million

21 October 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olusola ?Jide

The Nigeria Football Federation has proposed to spend N1, 077,610,395 in the 2020 fiscal year.

This was contained in the budget estimates submitted by President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Assembly.

The NFF budget is part of the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Development total budget of N171, 061,527,148.

In the budget proposal for the NFF, the total personnel cost is N112.7m, N905.6m has been earmarked as the overhead cost. N1.018bn is expected to be spent on recurrent costs while N59.194m will be spent on capital projects.

Under the personnel costs of N112, 720,937, salaries and wages will take N100, 196,389 while allowances will gulp N12, 524,548.

The NFF has budgeted N775, 465,006 for football activities, N1.2m for refreshments and meals, N8m for honorarium and sitting allowances.

Also, N2.5m has been earmarked for publicity and advertisement while welfare packages will gulp N15m.

However, N500, 000 has been budgeted for medical expenses while N59, 194,452 has been earmarked for purchase of fixed assets for the year 2020.

Under the purchase of fixed assets, N18m has been budgeted for the purchase of trucks and N22m will be used for purchase of buses.

The 'Glass House' has also budgeted N5.06m for the purchase of computers while N2.754m will be spent on printers.

Furthermore, N379, 500 will be spent on the purchase of scanners while security equipment will be bought for N3m.

