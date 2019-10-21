Nigeria: Insecurity - Nine Killed, Seven Kidnapped in Violent Attacks in Nigeria Last Week

At least nine people were killed and seven others kidnapped in reported cases of violent attacks in Nigeria last week. The figures showed a significant reduction from the previous week when 45 fatalities were reported.

Last week Sunday, Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, broke his long silence to respond to the call by the government of Borno State on insurgents to lay down their arms and embrace the government's amnesty programme.

In an 18-minute audio message, Mr Shekau, who spoke in his native Kanuri language and in Hausa, faulted the governor's claim that some of the insurgents forced to join Boko Haram were tired of fighting.

The Boko Haram leader said his members were not tired and would continue fighting till their last breath.

In a related development, President Muhammadu Buhari repeated his claim that the insurgents have been defeated and reduced to aiming at "soft targets".

Meanwhile, a new report says the group has killed at least 2,006 Nigerian soldiers in the last three years.

Sunday:

At least four persons were killed in Okehi and three neighbouring communities in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State during clashes between rival cults.

Several houses were reportedly set ablaze during the incident that began on Sunday night.

It was gathered that trouble started when some members of Degbam cult shot and killed a man who was a member of Deywell in Okehi community.

Police spokesperson in the state, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the clash.

Tuesday:

Gunmen abducted three children and killed two persons at Yebu village in Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The attack made it the third incident of abduction in the FCT in the last two weeks.

A resident of the community, Ayuba Danlami, told Punch newspaper that the incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday when the armed men invaded the community in large number.

The council chairman, Danladi Chiya, confirmed the incident.

Wednesday:

Three Nigerian troops were killed by an improvised explosive device in Borno State on October 16. Three other soldiers were wounded in the blast.

The troops of 123 Special Forces Battalion in Cross Kauwa were ambushed while on a patrol along Cross Kauwa-Baga Road in Kukawa Local Government Area at about 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The soldiers were attacked with a combination of explosives and rifles, sources said. The wounded have been hospitalised at the military hospital in Maiduguri, the state capital.

Also, the Head Teacher of Dangamji Primary School, in Birnin Gwari Local Government of Kaduna State, AbdulHafiz Abdullahi, and two others were abducted.

According to Daily Trust, they were abducted at Doka filling station, a few kilometres from the local government headquarters.

Thursday:

The abducted principal of Government Technical College, Maraban Kajuru, in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, was set free by his kidnappers after six days of abduction.

The abductors had demanded N20 million as a ransom but later reduced the amount to N5m. The family appealed to the kidnappers to further reduce the ransom as their breadwinner was just a civil servant who could not raise such money.

Meanwhile, the Punch Newspaper on Thursday reported that the principal was released at an undisclosed location after the payment of the ransom which sum was not disclosed.

Friday:

Police dispersed a procession of members of the banned Islamic Movement of Nigeria who trooped out to call for the release of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the protest started on Sultan Abubakar Way, Abuja, at about 1:55 p.m.

The protesters in their numbers hoisted two flags, one red and the other black, with the chant: "Labaika yah Hussein. Free El-Zakzaky", loosely translated as "Welcome you, Hussein. Free El-Zakzaky".

Hussein, one of the grandsons of Prophet Muhammad, is seen by the Shi'ites as their third imam.

As the protesters marched, a team of police officers followed behind, shooting in the air and firing tear gas canisters. Nobody was reported killed.

Saturday:

A top official of the police force was kidnapped Saturday evening.

An Assistant Commissioner of Police, Musa Rambo, who works as a police area commander at the Suleja Area Command in Niger State was kidnapped alongside his driver on their way to Jos on Saturday evening.

The police confirmed the abduction to PREMIUM TIMES Sunday afternoon.