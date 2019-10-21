Nigeria: Lion Captured After Escape From Kano Zoo Cage

20 October 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

After hours of searching for a lion which escaped from its cage at a zoo in Kano, the animal has been captured.

The head of the zoological garden, Sai'du Gwarzo, told BBC Hausa Sunday morning that the lion was found inside the zoo premises.

It was, however, found in a cage belonging to goats.

The lion had killed and eaten all the goats in the cage, he said.

"The rangers had succeeded in locking up the cage before the lion was shot with an injection which made him less harmful before it was captured and returned to its cage,' Mr Gwarzo said.

There was panic on Saturday night around Zoo road in Kano metropolis when the lion escaped from its cage at the zoological garden.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the escape happened around 9 p.m. when the rangers were trying to put it back to its cage after they returned it from a national agricultural show which took place in Nasarawa State.

Many residents and motorists abandoned the busy zoo road late Saturday and on Sunday morning for fear the lion may have escaped from the zoo premises and could be roaming free within the area.

