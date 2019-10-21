Nigeria: Gas Shortage Reduces Nigeria's Electricity Generation By 20%

Photo: Pixabay
(file photo).
20 October 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

Electricity Generation Companies (GenCos), comprising gas-fired and hydro stations, said that they could not generate 1,631.5 megawatts of electricity on Saturday due to unavailability of gas.

This is contained in a daily energy report by the Advisory Power Team, office of the Vice President, a copy of which was obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday.

The report also noted that 0 megawatts of electricity was not generated due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure during the period.

Similarly, it said that 3,258.5 megawatts were not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure. The report, however, said that the GenCos released an average of 3,349 MegaWatts/Hour of electricity into the national grid on Saturday. It said that the electricity sent out by the GenCos was down by 16.77 megawatts from the 3,365 released on Friday.

The report said zero (0) megawatts was recorded as losses due to water management procedures.

The report revealed that the power sector lost an estimated N2.34 billion on Saturday due to insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure.

On sector reform/activities, it said that the dominant constraint for Saturday was high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.

The report said that the peak generation attained on Saturday was 4,093.4 megawatts. (NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

More on This
U.S.$3 Billion World Bank Loan for Nigeria's Electricity Grid
Nigeria Signs Deal with Siemens to Improve Electricity Supply
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Energy
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mixed Feelings Over Oil Discovery in the North of Nigeria
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
FIFA Set to Compensate Injured Super Eeagles Keeper Uzoho
Life Sentence for Convicted South African Rapist Nicholas Ninow
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.