South Africa: Maimane - We Can't Be Content Being Voice of Minorities, Need to Broaden Appeal

18 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sheldon Morais

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says the party must broaden its appeal to "attract more black South Africans".

Writing in his weekly Bokamoso newsletter, Maimane said the party could not only be "the voice of minorities".

"Therefore, however challenging it may be, the DA needs to win the trust of the majority of South Africans. We cannot contend ourselves with being the voice of minorities; we must broaden our appeal to attract more black South Africans too."

Maimane's comments will be read in the context of the two-day federal council meeting this weekend when members will discuss the party's future.

The review panel's report will also be discussed following the DA's poor performance in this year's national and general elections.

Maimane said the review had assessed the party's "leadership, policy, structures and operations".

A total of 155 members will also vote to elect a new federal council chairperson, with the winner likely to strengthen or weaken Maimane's hold on the party.

Former leader Helen Zille, ex-Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip as well as DA MPs Mike Waters and Thomas Walters are vying to succeed James Selfe who has served in the position for just under 20 years.

Zille, who was once seen as Maimane's mentor, is backed by the liberal bloc in the party, while Trollip is close to the DA leader and will likely enjoy the support of Maimane's backers.

Water and Walters are seen as the dark horses in the race.

The party is divided, with one camp favouring a return to its liberal roots and another backing a more inclusive approach that accommodates race in developing policy positions, most notably on the issue of redress.

Maimane wrote that "the focus must be about building the DA of the future and reversing the losses from 2019" in electing its federal council chairperson.

DA chief executive officer Paul Boughey announced his resignation from the party on Thursday afternoon.

The party said it "noted" his decision and wished him "all the best in his future endeavours and thank him for his service to the DA and commitment to the broader democratic project".

Also on Thursday, the Mail & Guardian reported that the review panel's report recommended that Maimane should step down.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mixed Feelings Over Oil Discovery in the North of Nigeria
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
FIFA Set to Compensate Injured Super Eeagles Keeper Uzoho
Life Sentence for Convicted South African Rapist Nicholas Ninow
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.