Nigeria: It's a Boy! Davido Announces Son's Birth in UK

20 October 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Singer Davido has announced finally the news he kept his fans waiting for since last night-the birth of his son with Chioma.

He took to Instagram to announce all the baby's four names. He posted a photo of himself in blue scrubs holding the baby swaddled in white.

OMOBA TI DE!!! DAVID ADEDEJI IFEANYI ADELEKE Jr I !! D PRINCE IS HERE!!!! 20 - 10 - 2019 !!! Love you my STRONG WIFE!!! @thechefchi I LOVE YOU!!!!! ❤️💕

A post shared by Davido Adeleke (@davidoofficial) on Oct 20, 2019 at 1:43am PDT

The news was much awaited after a cryptic response he posted hours earlier, stating he was in the "delivery room."

His announcement of the birth in a UK hospital has already garnered 508,000 Instagram hearts and 72,000 comments, most of them congratulations and cheers.

