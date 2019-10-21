Kenya Morans Stun South Africa to Lift Safari 7s Title

20 October 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

Kenya's second string side Morans Sunday stunned three-time World Rugby Seven Series champions South Africa Blitzebokke 19-14 to lift this year's Safari Sevens title on Sunday at RFUEA grounds.

First half tries from skipper Jeff Oluoch, Geoffrey Okwatch and Alvin Otieno were enough for Morans who led 19-0 at the break to shock Blitzebokke. Johnstone Olindi made two conservations.

South Africa who faced Morans lethal defence opened up in the second half to score through Mngadi Sandiso and Hufke Cameroon but all was in vain for South Africa as Morans recaptured the title they won last in 2000 for their second Cup success.

For many, the final came too early for them when Blitzebokke beat Kenya Shujaa 19-5 in a tense and tight semi-final match.

Morans, that is Kenya's second side, gave Russia Academy little time to breath to lead 19-0 at the break before winning 24-10 to set up the South Africans in the final.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
Southern Africa
East Africa
South Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mixed Feelings Over Oil Discovery in the North of Nigeria
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
FIFA Set to Compensate Injured Super Eeagles Keeper Uzoho
Life Sentence for Convicted South African Rapist Nicholas Ninow
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.