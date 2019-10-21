Kenya Morans Stun South Africa to Lift Safari 7s Title

Kenya's second string side Morans Sunday stunned three-time World Rugby Seven Series champions South Africa Blitzebokke 19-14 to lift this year's Safari Sevens title on Sunday at RFUEA grounds.

First half tries from skipper Jeff Oluoch, Geoffrey Okwatch and Alvin Otieno were enough for Morans who led 19-0 at the break to shock Blitzebokke. Johnstone Olindi made two conservations.

South Africa who faced Morans lethal defence opened up in the second half to score through Mngadi Sandiso and Hufke Cameroon but all was in vain for South Africa as Morans recaptured the title they won last in 2000 for their second Cup success.

For many, the final came too early for them when Blitzebokke beat Kenya Shujaa 19-5 in a tense and tight semi-final match.

Morans, that is Kenya's second side, gave Russia Academy little time to breath to lead 19-0 at the break before winning 24-10 to set up the South Africans in the final.