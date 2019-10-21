Kenya: Gor Mahia's Joash Onyango 'Too Broke' to Attend Training Sessions

Photo: Chris Omollo/Nation Media Group
Gor Mahia defender Joash Onyango during a training session at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi on August 24, 2019.
20 October 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Gor Mahia assistant captain Joash Onyango has reportedly told his close friends that he is too broke to attend the club's training sessions.

Onyango nicknamed the 'Berlin Wall' for his heroics in central defence, has - alongside his club captain Kenneth Muguna - kept away from training for the past fortnight.

These two players both featured for Harambee Stars in that 1-0 loss to Mozambique in an international friendly at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on October 13.

The duo will miss Sunday's league match against Kariobangi Sharks at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru County.

This development has left the club's supporters in speculation mode, but Onyango - who was voted the best player in the Kenyan Premier League last season - has seemingly let the cat out of the bag.

"He will not attend training because he cannot afford to," explained the source.

UNPAID SALARY

"The club is in dire financial straits and he has not received his salary for three months. He has a family to take care of and bills to pay. I don't think someone who has failed to pay you for that while can demand an explanation as to your absence."

Muguna, though, told Sunday Nation that he was away attending to personal matters and that he informed the team manager Jolawi Obondo on the same.

"I have family issues and until I finish them, I cannot promise when I will be back for training. The issue is really pressing and I have told the team manager," Muguna said.

Gor Mahia coach Steve Polack has since appointed Joachim Oluoch and Charles Momanyi as interim captains.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

