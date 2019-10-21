Rwanda: Second Rwanda, Uganda Meeting Fails to Take Off

19 October 2019
The East African (Nairobi)
By Ivan R. Mugisha

A meeting between Uganda and Rwanda that should have taken place on Thursday as a follow up to the September 16 one in Kigali to ease tension between the neighbouring countries did not take place.

Following mediation by Angola's President Joao Lourenco and a first meeting in Kigali where top government officials from both sides spent half a day locked in talks negotiating a path to normal diplomatic relations, Uganda agreed to organise the second meeting within 30 days, which elapsed on Thursday.

On Thursday, Rwandan officials said they had not been contacted by their Ugandan counterparts for the second bilateral meeting.

The meetings are meant to fast-track the implementation of an agreement signed in August by both President Paul Kagame and President Yoweri Museveni in Angola, to end two-year long hostilities between the neighbours.

Key on the agenda for the now missed Kampala meeting was further discussions on the reopening of their common border for goods and people.

The border has been closed since late February, and Rwanda stopped its citizens from crossing into Uganda and restricted the entry of Ugandan goods into the country.

Business community and communities in both countries have suffered effects of the impasse over the border closure.

Ugandan exporters are desperate to access their Rwandan and Burundian markets, while Rwandan markets have run out of stock of popular Ugandan products especially beverages and foodstuffs, cement and consumables, with no adequate or in certain cases expensive alternatives.

And with the meeting now uncertain, it is unclear whether the situation will change any time soon.

But Ugandan officials who spoke on condition of anonymity told The EastAfrican that the bilateral meeting "is in the offing" and that Rwandan officials will be "informed in due course."

Last week, Rwandan companies complained of increased cost of doing business due to closed border through which they imported packaging materials for their products.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Rwanda
Governance
East Africa
Uganda
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mixed Feelings Over Oil Discovery in the North of Nigeria
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
FIFA Set to Compensate Injured Super Eeagles Keeper Uzoho
Life Sentence for Convicted South African Rapist Nicholas Ninow
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.