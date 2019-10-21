Nigeria: Buhari Attends Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari will today (Monday) depart Abuja to attend a three-day Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi, Russia.

The event, billed to take place on October 23-25, will focus on exploration and expansion of opportunities in security, trade and investment, science and technology, and gas production between Russia and Africa.

A statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said during the summit, Buhari would meet with Russian President, Vladimir Putin, to further strengthen relations between Russia and Nigeria on issues bordering on security, trade and investment.

He also said the meeting would aim at building partnership meant to enhance Nigeria's huge gas potential, following Russia's remarkable success in gas exportation.

According to the statement, the summit will be attended by African heads of states, and will bring fresh perspectives on some global issues and challenges such as nuclear technology, energy development, digital transformation, environment, technical security, mining and steel, education, agriculture, infrastructure and development strategies.

It added that an African Business Forum, conceived to bring together African and Russian business leaders, would be held during the event to enhance Russian investments in Africa, and also promote African business interest in the host country.

Shehu said Buhari would be accompanied to Russia by Governors Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara) and Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti).

Others accompanying the president, according to Shehu, are: the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, and Minister of State, Petroleum, Timipre Sylva.