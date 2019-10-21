Nigeria: Maternal, Infant Mortality - Katsina to Vaccinate Over 800,000 Child Bearing Women Against Mnte

21 October 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Bashir Bello

Over 800,000 child bearing age women are expected to be vaccinated against Maternal Neonatal Tetanus Elimination, MNTE to reduce maternal and infant mortality rate in the Katsina State.

The vaccination exercise was kick started on Sunday in 14 local government areas with high prevalence of MNTE in the state.

The LGAs include Batsari, Baure, Bindawa, Charanchi, Ingawa, Kafur, Kaita, Kankara, Mai'Adua, Mani, Mashi, Rimi, Sandamu and Zango.

The Executive Secretary, State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Shamsudeen Yahaya while speaking in a meeting with wives of the local government chairmen and critical stakeholders on the conduct of the exercise, said the vaccination is targeted at child bearing women between 15-49 years.

Dr. Yahaya called on the wives of the local government chairmen to go back to their respective local governments to mobilize and enlighten the women of child bearing age to avail themselves for the vaccination and elimination of Maternal Neonatal Tetanus in their localities.

The Executive Secretary further hinted them that plans are also underway to carry out vaccinations on measles targeting children of 9months to 5 years, meningitis for children between 1-7 years and another round of polio in the state.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF which is a supporting partner supported the exercise with provision of vaccines, other commodities as well as logistics. Others include training of the personnels, monitoring of the campaign and awareness creation for the campaign.

