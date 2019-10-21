South Africa: Maimane - 'DA Must Attract More Black South Africans'

analysis

As the DA heads into its crucial Federal Council meeting this weekend, party leader Mmusi Maimane has warned against becoming a 'regional party' and urged it to attract more black voters. The meeting will be a test for Maimane and his vision.

"We cannot content ourselves with being the voice of minorities; we must broaden our appeal to attract more black South Africans too," said Maimane, writing in his newsletter Bokamoso.

The DA Federal Council will sit on Saturday and Sunday where it will deliberate on an internal review commissioned in the wake of the party's 2019 general election losses and elect a new Federal Council chairperson.

While Maimane's position is not up for contest, it has been reported that the report recommends he step down and that the party hold an early federal congress to elect new leadership.

"The DA has set out on a course to become the national government in South Africa - this is no secret. This project is as urgent and necessary...