South Africa: Maimane - 'DA Must Attract More Black South Africans'

Photo: allafrica.com
Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane, left; new DA Federal Council Chairperson, Helen Zille, centre; and Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba.
18 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

As the DA heads into its crucial Federal Council meeting this weekend, party leader Mmusi Maimane has warned against becoming a 'regional party' and urged it to attract more black voters. The meeting will be a test for Maimane and his vision.

If the DA has a chance of winning national government, it must expand from being a voice for South African minorities and attract more black voters, party leader Mmusi Maimane said on Friday.

"We cannot content ourselves with being the voice of minorities; we must broaden our appeal to attract more black South Africans too," said Maimane, writing in his newsletter Bokamoso.

The DA Federal Council will sit on Saturday and Sunday where it will deliberate on an internal review commissioned in the wake of the party's 2019 general election losses and elect a new Federal Council chairperson.

While Maimane's position is not up for contest, it has been reported that the report recommends he step down and that the party hold an early federal congress to elect new leadership.

"The DA has set out on a course to become the national government in South Africa - this is no secret. This project is as urgent and necessary...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

More on This
Johannesburg Mayor to Quit After Opposition's Zille Returns?
Opposition Leader Maimane Accuses Detractors of Smear Campaign
Election Brings Surprises, Reflection for South African Parties
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mixed Feelings Over Oil Discovery in the North of Nigeria
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
FIFA Set to Compensate Injured Super Eeagles Keeper Uzoho
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Life Sentence for Convicted South African Rapist Nicholas Ninow
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.