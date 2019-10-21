South Africa: The Big Meetings That Will Shape SA's Political Landscape

opinion

All the major South African political parties are holding key conferences ahead of the 2021 local government elections. The elections and the conferences will be vital indicators of where SA is heading politically.

The political landscape in South Africa is becoming more interesting and this is due to the most recent national general elections held in May 2019. Local government elections in 2021 are going to be absorbing and the results will depend on how the main parties handle their internal political challenges.

Looking at the Democratic Alliance's (DA) early congress coming up in 2020, the Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) national conference in December 2019 and the African National Congress's (ANC) national general council in 2020, all the main political parties are under pressure going into local government elections in 2021. This shows that our democracy is maturing quickly.

But what is more interesting is that voters are casting their ballots along racial lines. The decline of the DA in the last election was evident enough and the growth of the EFF and the Freedom Front Plus (FF+) shows that people voted along racial lines. The DA lost white votes to the FF+ and this was a wake-up call for...