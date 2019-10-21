Nigeria: 3 Children Killed in Crash With Hot Porridge

21 October 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

An extremely hot porridge being transported in a tricycle in Bauchi has claimed the lives of three children, aged between nine months and nine years.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the porridge was being transported in a jumbo-size plastic flask when the tricycle plunged into a pothole and upturned, emptying its contents on the occupants of the tricycle.

Narrating the incident to NAN yesterday, a relation of the victims, Auwal Bala, said the tragedy occurred on Wednesday while the family was celebrating the marriage of a member.

"Three women and six children were inside the tricycle conveying the porridge, known as 'gwate' in local parlance, to the venue of the celebration.

"The flask containing the porridge was placed inside the tricycle at the top rear and when the tricycle plunged into a large pothole, it summersaulted and the extremely hot content of the flask poured on the children on their heads, shoulders and chests.

"Three of the children, namely Aniya Yahaya, six years; Mariam Mohammed, nine years and Ibrahim Yusuf, nine months, died from serious burns, while a fourth child, Khadijah Usman, aged seven, is currently in critical condition", said Bala.

He said one of the women also sustained injuries, while the remaining two children and two women escaped unhurt.

He said losing three members of the family, mostly children, was most traumatic, but added that they had since gone 'philosophical' about the incident. (NAN)

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mixed Feelings Over Oil Discovery in the North of Nigeria
FIFA Set to Compensate Injured Super Eagles Keeper Uzoho
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Life Sentence for Convicted South African Rapist Nicholas Ninow
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.