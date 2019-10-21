Nigeria: Only Govt, Military Can't End Boko Haram - Senator Kyari

21 October 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Isa Sa'idu

Zaria — The Senator representing Borno North, Abubakar Kyari, weekend said unless citizens contribute their quota in the fight against Boko Haram, the end of the insurgency is not yet in sight.

Senator Kyari made this known at Barewa College, Zaria during a class of 1979 meeting and presentation of awards of excellence.

He identified proper upbringing of children as a major factor that would bring the present Boko Haram terrorism to an end and prevent similar groups from resurging in the future.

He added: "What I mean by government and military alone cannot bring Boko Haram to an end is simply that we need to re-examine the moral training of our children. When a child is brought up with a sound mind, no ideology can sway his thinking."

The chairman of Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Professor Ango Abdullahi, described Barewa College as one of the sources of northern Nigerian unity, saying that it started with people like "Gowon, Ribadu and others when they were students at the college."

