Africa: Ghanaian Woman Launches 1st Online Directory of Qualified Mental Health Specialists in Africa

21 October 2019
Mindfully African
press release

Mindfully African has created the first online directory of qualified mental health specialists based in Africa.

While championing and educating the public on Mental Health issues have recently become mainstream in other parts of the world, ignorance surrounding mental health in Africa persists.

With mental health services low on the agenda for some African governments, Mindfully African was created to fill the gap of available information targeted at African women on mental health.

Editor of Mindfully African, Raimah Amevor, describes the mental health lifestyle brand for African women as a safe space for women of the Continent to learn about and explore their mental health. Mindfully African takes a holistic approach to mental health, which means you will find resources that span across the mind, body and soul, created by African women themselves’.

She adds that ‘When I didn’t know where to go, like most millennials I went online. Finding the black therapists network in the U.K was life-saving and allowed me to find the right therapist to suit my needs’.

"Having a resource like this is even more important in Africa, where and awareness regarding mental health services are limited".

Misunderstandings regarding mental health disorders, how they are best treated and what the signs are, are rife in Africa. The silence surrounding Mental Health has created generations of untreated trauma, passed down from one generation to the next. People are often afraid to share struggles they have which often worsens their mental state and in a number of cases leads to suicide.

Nigerian counsellor and contributor at Mindfully African, Damilola Adedeji says that "as the body needs to build immunity against diseases so does the mind. Mindfully African helps provide mental immunity and gives women the right information and tools to strengthen their resilience".

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Mindfully African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

See What Everyone is Watching

Most Popular
Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mixed Feelings Over Oil Discovery in the North of Nigeria
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
FIFA Set to Compensate Injured Super Eeagles Keeper Uzoho
Life Sentence for Convicted South African Rapist Nicholas Ninow
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.