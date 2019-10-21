South Africa: Brexit Risks to SA Agriculture Are Now Minimal, but Not Eliminated

opinion

As Brexit unfolds without a clear and predictable outcome, the question is, what are the implications of various possible outcomes for South Africa and the region's agriculture sector?

The news cycle has mainly centred on Brexit this past week as talks between the United Kingdom and European Union culminated in a Brexit deal.

Heading into the weekend, the House of Commons was expected to vote on the Brexit deal from Prime Minister Boris Johnson. However, the House of Commons voted to seek an extension of the 31 October 2019 deadline for Brexit. The extension is meant to effectively prevent a possible no-deal situation by end of this month in the event that there is no agreement on Johnson's deal. The deal is now expected to be discussed early this week in the House of Commons, while the request for an extension is being considered by the European Union (EU) parliament.

An important recent development has been the conclusion of an economic partnership agreement (EPA) between the UK, the Southern African Customs...