South Africa: Brexit Risks to SA Agriculture Are Now Minimal, but Not Eliminated

21 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Wandile Sihlobo and Tinashe Kapuya

As Brexit unfolds without a clear and predictable outcome, the question is, what are the implications of various possible outcomes for South Africa and the region's agriculture sector?

The news cycle has mainly centred on Brexit this past week as talks between the United Kingdom and European Union culminated in a Brexit deal.

Heading into the weekend, the House of Commons was expected to vote on the Brexit deal from Prime Minister Boris Johnson. However, the House of Commons voted to seek an extension of the 31 October 2019 deadline for Brexit. The extension is meant to effectively prevent a possible no-deal situation by end of this month in the event that there is no agreement on Johnson's deal. The deal is now expected to be discussed early this week in the House of Commons, while the request for an extension is being considered by the European Union (EU) parliament.

As these developments unfold without a clear and predictable outcome, the question is, what are the implications of various possible outcomes for South Africa and the region's agriculture sector?

An important recent development has been the conclusion of an economic partnership agreement (EPA) between the UK, the Southern African Customs...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Agribusiness
Southern Africa
Business
External Relations
South Africa
Europe and Africa
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mixed Feelings Over Oil Discovery in the North of Nigeria
FIFA Set to Compensate Injured Super Eagles Keeper Uzoho
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Life Sentence for Convicted South African Rapist Nicholas Ninow
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.