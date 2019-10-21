South Africa: Another Week, Another Crazy EFF Conspiracy Theory

21 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

It is an increasingly common practice around the world for under-pressure politicians to concoct the craziest theories to explain why there's so much of a spotlight on them. Followed by the glorious leader Donald Trump, for make benefit great nation of Racistan, their conspiracy theories tend to grow crazier and crazier with time and the ever-increasing depth of their desperation to stay in their positions of power, instead of swapping them for orange jumpsuits.

Still, it is rare to actually be able to see a conspiracy theory being created right under your nose. Such an example happened over the weekend, involving a throwaway comment during a press conference, a political party desperate to invent anything that could place it in an attack phase, and an a difficult-not-to-laugh-at attempt to manufacture something out of nothing. It is also an important real-time example of how politicians attempt to change the narrative and in the process make the public forget about their own crimes by inventing things that are not there.

Conspiracy theories have a long history in our politics. For years, former president Jacob Zuma claimed to be the target of a vast conspiracy against him, but "for internal party-political reasons" he...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved.

