Namibia Through to CHAN Finals

THE Brave Warriors qualified for the 2020 African Nations Championship (Chan) finals after defeating Madagascar 2-0 at the Sam Nujoma Stadium in the second leg of their qualifying tie on Saturday afternoon.

Elmo Kambindu scored a brace which gave Namibia a 2-1 aggrewgate victory after they lost their first away leg match 1-0.

The Chan competition will be the sixth edition which exclusively features players from respective domestic leagues.

The qualification of the Namibian team is an achievement as the country's domestic league has not been played for the last couple of months and the match fitness of the players was a serious concern for the coaches.

"The boys knew what had to be done because of the result of the previous match and they came through. During the training sessions we focused on creating opportunities and scoring goals and the players delivered," Namibia coach Bobby Samaria said.

"We however also observed that match fitness is a serious problem amongst the players and that is why we took them to Mariental for the friendly games in the absence of a domestic league. We will keep working with these same players till next year because we don't have many options," he added.

FIFA Normalisation Committee chairperson Hilda Basson-Namundjebo weighed in on the excitement.

"We are thrilled beyond words. Obviously we expected it because we worked very hard for it. This means a lot for Namibian football that we continue to qualify frequently for international events and the same applies for Afcon, it can't be after each ten years, we need to put Namibia out there and this is a step closer to that."

A total of 16 teams qualify to play in the final tournament, including Cameroon which qualify automatically as hosts between January and February 2020. - nfa.org.na