Nigeria: Lagos Allays Fear On Flood, Parleys With Ogun State

21 October 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos — Lagos State Government has alerted residents on the rise of sea water level resulting in the inability of the lagoon to discharge into the ocean, causing backflow into the drainage channels.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, said the officials of the state were also working on different measures to remove the constriction and blockades that would allow easy passage for the resultant flooding.

Bello added that the state government was also in talks with the officials of the Ogun Osun River Basin Authority which is releasing water to do so gradually.

He explained that the rise in sea level had contributed to current flooding in many parts of Ikoyi, Victoria Island, Dolphin and Oworoshoki because the lagoon can not discharge and is causing back flow into drainage outlets.

He said the officials of the drainage department had expected it to go down by evening but with the situation it might last throughout the weekend.

Similarly, the commissioner said the Ogun-Oshun River Basin Authority can no longer hold the Oyan Dam hence, it has been releasing its water causing a rise in the Ogun River and this has affected low line areas like Isheri North and Magodo and up to Owode Onirin.

Bello said until the ocean level goes down, the lagoon cannot discharge water into the ocean and causing back flow into all the drainage outlets in the state.

Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
Environment
Climate
