South Africa: Delays in Privacy Laws Are Costing South Africans Money and Security

While we wait for the enactment of the privacy protection law, South Africans must become more aware of what information they are willing to give and who they are giving it to - especially when this information is used in financial transactions.

Don't be deceived by the podium finish. With a score of 3.04 out of five, South Africa may rank third on the list of countries actively protecting the privacy of citizens, but when this figure classifies South Africa as a country with "some safeguards but weakened protections," it's clear that the privacy bar isn't set very high.

These findings were taken from a study published on Tuesday 15 October 2019 by Comparitech, a pro-consumer website that provides the public with access to information and research tools. The study assessed the level of privacy protection and state surveillance in 47 countries with the aim of determining whether governments were doing enough to protect the privacy of citizens.

South Africa scored 3.04 out of five, placing it in joint third position with the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. While this may fare well against surveillance states Russia (2.10) and China (1.76), what this 3.04 entails is a country with "some...