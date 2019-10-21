Namibia: Netherlands Seamers Blow Namibia Away for 96

19 October 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)

NETHERLANDS became the first team at the T20 World Cup Qualifiers to win their first two games, defeating Namibia by 44 runs to move to the top of the Group A points table, albeit temporarily.

Paul van Meekeren, the Netherlands medium-pacer, followed up his three-for on Friday with another three-wicket haul today.

His dismissals of Namibia's top-scorer Craig Williams for 27, JJ Smit and Zhivago Groenewald ensured that he raised his hands for another Player-of-the-Match Award.

Namibia were bowled out for 96 in 19 overs, chasing 141 for victory. Van Meekeren was assisted by three wickets from Netherlands pacer Brandon Glover, who ran through the Namibia lower-middle order, and two scalps from left-arm pacer Fred Klaassen.

That Netherlands reached 140 in the first innings was courtesy their No. 5 Ryan ten Doeschate. The veteran struck 59 after Netherlands were reduced to 66 for 4 at one stage, collecting four fours and a six in his innings.

Namibia's left-arm seamer Jan Frylinck had taken three top-order wickets to rattle Netherlands early, and it seemed that Netherlands may struggle to cross 120, but a late burst from ten Doeschate and wicketkepeer Scott Edwards (six-ball nine) took them to 140.

It was eventually more than enough, with Namibia suffering a big loss in their opening match of the competition. - cricinfo.com

