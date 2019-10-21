South Africa: The Cure for What Ails Us Is Greater Engagement By Citizens

21 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Judith February

The question we have to ask is, 'what is the work for us to do?' That is both an individual and collective question for each one of us as we try to create a country that is more just and more equal.

Last week was a quintessentially South African week. Load-shedding - a polite word for literally being left in the dark - was once again upon us and at almost the precise moment when President Cyril Ramaphosa was trying to sell his "not-so-new dawn" to investors in London. Eskom apologised again and board chairperson and acting CEO Jabu Mabuza provided what can only be described as a convoluted explanation for what went wrong.

In the meantime, Minerals Minister Gwede Mantashe unveiled the government's Integrated Resource Plan to some fanfare, but alas, the wrong plan was uploaded on the government website. It felt as if the state was a parody of itself for a moment.

The reality is that South Africa is busy digging itself out of the hole of the "wasted years" of State Capture. The looting of the state has far-reaching repercussions and we are still counting the precise cost of the looting while the looters walk free...

