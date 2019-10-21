Tanzania: Teachers Union Suspends Boss

THE Tanzania Teachers Union (CWT)'s action committee in Nkasi District, Rukwa Region, has suspended its chairman Selis Ndasi indefinitely for misconduct.

Ndasi is accused of, among other things, using abusive language, verbal insults, and showing disrespect and disapproval to CWT and government leaders as well as teachers.

CWT Secretary in Nkasi District, Mr Hery Mtovano, made the revelation yesterday in Namanyere township, saying that the committee reached the decision according to the CWT constitution of 2014.

Reached for comment, the Rukwa regional CWT Secretary, Polycarp Mwanahanja confirmed that the teachers union at regional level had approved the decision made by Nkasi District CWT action committee.

On his part, the embattled CWT Nkasi District Chairman, Ndasi pleaded for mercy.