Botswana: Vote for BDP - President Masisi

Mogome — Voting for the Botswana Democratic Party equals voting for improved service delivery and a diligent and committed leadership, says President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi.

Launching BDP councillor for Mogome/Mokgware ward, Mr Keneilwe Monageng on October 19, President Masisi called on eligible voters to vote for the BDP on Wednesday.

He said the BDP had changed many lives for the better and that there was no doubt that it could achieve more.

President Dr Masisi said the BDP government had transformed the country into an economy able to run its affairs, and urged members to ensure it retained all its seats.

He said they should vote not only for Members of Parliament (MP) but council candidates as well because doing so automatically meant voting for him to deliver on his promises.

President Masisi encouraged those who lost in the primary elections to work in union with the victors.

He appealed to the electorate in Mogome/Mokgware ward to vote for Mr Monageng and Serowe South aspirant MP, Mr Lesedi Phuthego and all BDP council candidates in the constituency.

He said Mr Monageng, a specially elected councillor, represented the truth and was a staunch BDP member.

Member of the national campaigning team, Mr Bethuel Botumile said the BDP had served Batswana loyally for 53 years and that under Dr Masisi's leadership, Botswana had experienced many positive changes.

Mr Botumile said Batswana should vote for the BDP because its manifesto addressed all their needs.

Minister for Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration, Mr Nonofo Molefhi described the BDP as a promise keeper, a fact that could be attested by its manifesto.

He said the electorate should not be disturbed by the opposition parties which were full of empty promises and vote for the BDP.

For his part, Mr Monageng promised to work with Mr Phuthego and other councillors to ensure developments.

Source : BOPA