Botswana: BDF Xi Wallop Tafic

Francistown — A marauding Keagile Kobe inspired BDF XI to a 3-1 thumping of hosts and premier league strugglers, Tafic at the Obed Chilume Stadium on Saturday.

The Machimenyenga Boys, as the Francistown-based outfit is affectionately christened by its legion of supporters, has endured a torrid time since returning to the elite league this season and have won only one out of five games they have played so far.

Their display on Saturday did not inspire much confidence as they looked to be in bad shape in all areas of the game.

BDF XI could have scored an avalanche of goals, especially in the first half as they raided the Tafic defense, but were let down by lack of precision in front of goal. The visitors, led by Kobe, Remmington Masuku and Koos Matlala were a marvel to watch when on the offensive.

Whenever they were on attack mode, the trio beamed with confidence and exuded the kind of attitude, arrogance and skills required at that level.

Tafic defenders played as if they had just been introduced to each other with no proper coordination.

Led by the experienced Gobonyeone Selefa, the home team's abject display seems destined to send them back to the lower league at the end of the season if proper intervention does not come their way. Throughout the game, Machimenyenga, under the tutelage of Zimbabwe's Saul Chimunika were thoroughly dominated by the visitors and had no answers for the many questions that were asked on the day.

In the game, they looked more clueless than in their previous four games and at some point appeared punch-drunk from being routinely raided by a team with a proper modern game plan.

Tafic's porous defense, when under attack, failed to soak up the pressure from the army boys and literally wilted.

When the Matebele offensive asked questions on Tafic's rear guard, their match temperament betrayed them as they lost possession, much to the chagrin of their hordes of supporters.

The home team's defense used to be a source of pride, especially when they won promotion from the Debswana first division north league, but a lack of organisation has seen it become porous and disintegrated when confronted by pace and inventive running.

Kobe and Masuku's volcanic and unpredictable paces ensured that the Tafic defense endured a nightmarish afternoon.

While Matebele struggled to rattle the Tafic net in the first half, the second half proved to be a totally different affair as they piled pressure on their opponents and were rewarded in the 57th minute when Masuku directed a low pile driver which beat Onalenna Gaborone in Tafic goals.

Kobe then doubled the lead with a well taken free kick to compound the hosts' woes.

The visitors sealed the win when a diverted shot from the right flank was re-directed by Boitshoko Zikhale into his own net. Tafic reduced the deficit when Thato Mosweu headed a cross into an empty net with BDF XI goalkeeper, Tumiso Mashakola well beaten.

Their dependable and inspirational captain, who recently returned from injury, Uyapo Thibathuwe was a shadow of his former self.

The diminutive midfielder, who normally anchors the midfield, could not replicate the form that saw him lead his side to promotion at the end of last season from the Debswana first division north.

