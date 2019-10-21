Uganda Cranes Qualify for 2020 Africa Nations Championship

20 October 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda Cranes have ejected Burundi to qualify for the 2020 Total Africa Nations Championship.

Fahad Bayo gave Uganda Cranes a 5th minute lead at the StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo before two second half goals sealed it.

Vianne Sekajugo and Allan Okello netted Uganda Cranes other goals to make sure the team won 3-0 to qualify on a 6-0 aggregate score.

"I am happy to score one of the goals that have sent Uganda to the 2020 CHAN," said Okello after the game. Uganda eliminated Somalia in the first round before facing Burundi.

Uganda joined Tanzania and Rwanda from the Council of East and Central African Football Associations (Cecafa) region for the CHAN tournament.

Tanzania beat Sudan 2-1 in Khartoum last evening to qualify on an away goal's rule since the teams tied 2-2 but Tanzania scored two away from home. Rwanda also qualified for the tournament on a 2-1 goal aggregate against Ethiopia. Ethiopia managed to force a 1-1 draw in Kigali on Saturday, but lost the first leg 1-0.

This will be the fifth time Uganda Cranes feature in a CHAN tournament after playing in the 2011 (Sudan), 2014 (South Africa), 2016 (Rwanda) and the 2018 (Morocco) editions.

The CHAN tournament is played by players who feature in the different local leagues in their respective countries.

