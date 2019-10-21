Botswana: Letlhakane Maternity Wing Project Starts

Letlhakane — Assistant Minister of Health and Wellness, Mr Sethomo Lelatisitswe, has acknowledged the need for increased and improved health care services country wide.

Officiating at a ground breaking ceremony for construction of a maternity wing at Letlhakane Primary Hospital on October 17, Mr Lelatisitswe said the P5 million facility was made possible by Debswana's Corporate Social Investment (CSI) as well as proceeds from the annual Orapa, Letlhakane and Damtshaa Mines General Manager's charity walk.

Mr Lelatisitswe said maternal health had a close relationship with the right to the highest attainable standard of health care.

"The right to health includes entitlements to goods and services, including sexual and reproductive health care and information management," stated Mr Lelatisitswe.

He stated that good health and wellness were basic human rights and necessary conditions for development as espoused in the national vision 2036.

Even though government was the overall custodian for the provision of services, Mr Lelatisitswe said it could not do it alone and therefore, commended Debswana and its business partners for leading by example.

Mr Lelatisitswe said Debswana's CSI programme was aligned to both the national vision and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in advocating for a better tomorrow for all global citizens.

Meanwhile, Debswana's Orapa, Letlhakane and Damtshaa Mines (OLDM) general manager, Mr Bakani Motlhabani, said through consultation with the community, they managed to identity areas where there was a need for assistance. Mr Motlhabani said Debswana was delighted by the commencement of the project.

"As Debswana, we commit to health as it is our concern. A healthy body is a productive one," said Mr Motlhabani. He said, over the years, Debswana through its referral hospital in Orapa had been providing health services for the community of Boteti.

"We do is in conjunction with Ministry of Health and Wellness," Mr Motlhabani explained.

Annually, he said Orapa Referral Hospital attended to 90 000 patients of whom the majority were outpatients from varied locations in Boteti. He said the mine committed P40 million to health services annually.

Mr Motlhabani said the project was symbolic of the sustained and resilient development partnership between the Debswana mines and the community of Boteti.

"The project was symbolic of the partnership between Debswana, its employees, business partners and the community of Boteti," said Mr Motlhabani.

He said the faculty would ease congestion at the primary hospital maternity wing as well as provide residents with access to quality health services.

Mr Motlhabani said there were times when the demand for services surpassed the potential of the available resources. "We are to assist where possible," said Mr Motlhabani.

As a way of improving its CSI strategy, Mr Motlhabani said Debswana was engaged more on involving its business partners in giving back to the community.

For his part Boteti Sub-council chairperson, Mr Molemi Galeragwe appreciated the commencement of the maternity ward.

Mr Galeragwe said the primary hospital was generally affected by shortage of facilities resulting in congestion of patients.

"We appreciate Debswana for its partnership with government and the community of Boteti by addressing some of the pressing challenges," said Mr Galeragwe.

He appealed to government to speed up maintenance of the hospital.

Source : BOPA